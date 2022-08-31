Rescue 1122 rescue five foreigners stranded in flood-affected area

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 rescued five members of Tablighi Jamaat, belonged to African country Somalia, who were trapped in the flood affected area of Sagu Bridge in Tehsil Daraban.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Dera Aizaz Mahmood, the emergency service during its relief and rescue operations rescued the five members of Tablighi Jamaat who came for preaching from Somalia.

On the special instructions of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah, the Rescue team after brought them to Tablighi Markaz Dera after rescuing them.

The members of Tablighi Jamaat thanked the Rescue 1122 and the provincial government and offered prayers.