UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescue Five Foreigners Stranded In Flood-affected Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 rescue five foreigners stranded in flood-affected area

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 rescued five members of Tablighi Jamaat, belonged to African country Somalia, who were trapped in the flood affected area of Sagu Bridge in Tehsil Daraban.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Dera Aizaz Mahmood, the emergency service during its relief and rescue operations rescued the five members of Tablighi Jamaat who came for preaching from Somalia.

On the special instructions of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah, the Rescue team after brought them to Tablighi Markaz Dera after rescuing them.

The members of Tablighi Jamaat thanked the Rescue 1122 and the provincial government and offered prayers.

Related Topics

Somalia Flood Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi ton ..

Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi tonight

27 minutes ago
 Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise ..

Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise funds for flood victims

36 minutes ago
 SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

53 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

2 hours ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.