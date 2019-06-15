Rescue 1122 rescue three drowning chidren

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :A divers team of Rescue 1122 on Friday timely rescued three children from drowning in canal.

According to details, rescue team timely reached after receiving information of children drowning in canal on Dalazak road yousafabad.

Drivers of Rescue 1122 timely trace and fetch out three drowning children.

Condition of two are stable but one children is shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The district administration has banned swimming in canal but people used to take bath to beat summer heat.