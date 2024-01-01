Rescue 1122 rescued 121,767 people in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) claimed to have rescued 121,767 people in various emergencies during 2023.

Chairing a meeting of rescue officers here on Monday, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 received 129,847 emergency calls including 30,260 calls of road accidents, 83976 calls of medical emergencies, 1598 calls of fire incidents, 3277 of crimes, 111 of drowning cases, 145 of building collapse, 5 of cylinder blast and 10,475 miscellaneous calls during the last year.

He said that Rescue 1122 responded promptly and rescued 121,767 victims by providing first aid to 49,434 people and shifting 67,025 patients to different hospitals.

He said that 5,308 victims had lost their lives despite hectic efforts of the rescue teams. Out of them 321, people were killed in road accidents, he said and appealed road users to use fog lights and keep their vehicles at normal speed while travelling on roads to avoid from any untoward incident.