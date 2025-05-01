Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Rescued 13,533 People In April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Rescue 1122 rescued 13,533 people in April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) rescued 13,533 people in Faisalabad during April 2025.

Spokesman Zahid Lateef said here on Thursday that Rescue 1122 control room received 13,292 emergency calls during last one month and responded them same promptly within shortest span of time.

He said that rescue teams handled a wide range of incidents including 2,836 road traffic accidents, 8,778 medical emergencies, 309 fire incidents, 360 crime-related emergencies, 6 drowning cases, 7 building collapses, 2 cylinder explosions and 902 miscellaneous emergencies.

The rescue teams also responded to 92 calls related to animals and birds and provided them life-saving assistance where needed.

However, he expressed concern over a significant increase in fires reported in wheat fields during April and said that more than 50 such incidents were recorded but firefighters managed to control the flames rapidly and saved hundreds of acres of wheat and other crops from destruction.

He highlighted the importance of preventive measures and warned that negligence could result in major losses to crops and livelihoods. The farmers were urged to contact Rescue 1122 emergency helpline immediately in case of fire, he added.

He advised the farmers to avoid smoking near ready-to-harvest crops and ensure regular maintenance of agricultural machinery to prevent sparks in addition to following safety protocols strictly.

The farmers could reduce fire risks and protect their crops, properties and incomes by taking these precautions, he added.

