Rescue-1122 Rescued 2645 Emergency Victims In April

Thu 07th May 2020

Rescue-1122 rescued 2645 emergency victims in April

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 2645 emergency victims in different areas of the district during the month of April

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 2645 emergency victims in different areas of the district during the month of April.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi, Dr Abdul Rahman chaired a monthly review meeting on Thursday in which he directed the Rescue Officers to ensure better emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The total rescue calls received 170,271 while 2644 emergency calls, 599 road traffic accidents, 1595 medical emergencies, 58 fire emergencies, 71 crime calls, 1 cylinder blast, 318 special rescue operations, 1 building collapse, 1 drowned case and other miscellaneous emergencies were responded by Rescue 1122.

