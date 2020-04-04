Rescue-1122 rescued 3025 emergency victims in March

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi rescued 3025 emergency victims in 3123 conducted in different areas of the district during the month of March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi rescued 3025 emergency victims in 3123 conducted in different areas of the district during the month of March.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

Total 3123 emergency calls were responded by Rescue which includes, 765 road traffic accidents, 1881 medical emergencies, 70 fire emergencies, 2 building collapse, 81 crime calls and 323 emergency operations were conducted.