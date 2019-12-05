UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Rescued 3112 Emergency Victims In November

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:38 PM

Rescue-1122 rescued 3112 emergency victims in November

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3112 emergency victims in 3277 conducted in different areas of the district during November

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3112 emergency victims in 3277 conducted in different areas of the district during November.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Thursday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 ere including 1104 road traffic accidents, 1740 medical emergencies, 62 fire incidents, 77 crimes and 286 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore out of 3445 rescued victims 1194 have been provided first aid at the spot and 2135 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi November Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

16 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

19 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 431 mln

15 minutes ago

National immunization drive from December 16

12 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

12 minutes ago

Bosnian Health Official Says Croatia Expelling Mig ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.