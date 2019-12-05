Rescue-1122 rescued 3112 emergency victims in November

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3112 emergency victims in 3277 conducted in different areas of the district during November

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Thursday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 ere including 1104 road traffic accidents, 1740 medical emergencies, 62 fire incidents, 77 crimes and 286 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore out of 3445 rescued victims 1194 have been provided first aid at the spot and 2135 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.