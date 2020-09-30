UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Rescued 314 People From Drowning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 responded to 284 drowning emergencies and rescued 314 drowning victims since its commencement in seven tehsils of the district with average response time of 7.05 minutes.

District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain while talking to APP said that dedicated Water Rescue Teams are deputed in all tehsils to provide a swift response to all emergencies, adding that these emergencies can be reduced by providing the swimmers dedicated places for swimming activities with necessary arrangements for Rescue Life Guards.

Citizens should avoid swimming at the most vulnerable/dangerous points and avoid going into deep water if they are not know swimming, he said adding that parents should never allow their children for swimming at high-risk areas to keep them safe from drowning emergencies.

He urged the citizens to call on 1122 in case of any emergency as the only timely calls can ensure a timely response.

PES, Rawalpindi also rescued as many as 272,101 victims of different emergencies while conducting 252,327 rescue operations since its inception, DEO added.

