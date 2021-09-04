UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescued 3404 People During August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:26 PM

Rescue 1122 rescued 3404 people during August

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 3404 people by responding 1903 emergency calls during the last month of August

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 3404 people by responding 1903 emergency calls during the last month of August.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 584 emergency calls of road accidents, 18 of fire, 110 of crime, 850 of medical emergencies, eight of drowning into water and 332 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 1740 persons while shifted 1599 to hospitals.

The rescue officials have also shifted 444 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service.

He said that the rescue 1122 had responded each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Rescue 1122 had received over 97,656 calls during the last month out of which only 1903 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Water Road Khanewal August Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces Rs 2.5m reward for athlete H ..

Punjab govt announces Rs 2.5m reward for athlete Haider Ali

5 minutes ago
 APHC pays gratitude to Pakistan for its solidarity ..

APHC pays gratitude to Pakistan for its solidarity with IIOJK people

1 minute ago
 Opposition is cluster of vested interests only: Na ..

Opposition is cluster of vested interests only: Nadeem Qureshi

1 minute ago
 Elections in Cantonment Boards: PTI's petition for ..

Elections in Cantonment Boards: PTI's petition for deploy of army rejected

13 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Sharif spent entire budget of Punjab on on ..

Shahbaz Sharif spent entire budget of Punjab on one city for kickbacks: Gill

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Source Says Panjshir Resistance Set Up Amb ..

Taliban Source Says Panjshir Resistance Set Up Ambush After Promising to Surrend ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.