Rescue 1122 rescued 3404 people during August

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 3404 people by responding 1903 emergency calls during the last month of August.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 584 emergency calls of road accidents, 18 of fire, 110 of crime, 850 of medical emergencies, eight of drowning into water and 332 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 1740 persons while shifted 1599 to hospitals.

The rescue officials have also shifted 444 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service.

He said that the rescue 1122 had responded each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Rescue 1122 had received over 97,656 calls during the last month out of which only 1903 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.