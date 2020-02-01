UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Rescued 3455 Emergency Victims In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3455 emergency victims in 3647 conducted in different areas of the district during the month of January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3455 emergency victims in 3647 conducted in different areas of the district during the month of January.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 ere includes, 1003 road traffic accidents, 2131 medical emergencies, 95 fire emergencies, 90 crime calls and 323 other miscellaneous emergencies.

Furthermore out of 3455 rescued victims 929 have been provided first aid at the site and 2327 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

