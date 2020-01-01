Rescue-1122 rescued 39911 emergency victims in year 2019

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:41 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 39911 emergency victims in 38799 conducted in different areas of the district during year 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 39911 emergency victims in 38799 conducted in different areas of the district during year 2019.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman chaired a annual review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 ere includes, 11858 road traffic accidents, 20829 medical emergencies, 1206 fire emergencies, 1093 crime calls, 31 drowning cases, 19 Building collapsed, 25 explosions and 3738 other miscellaneous emergencies.

Furthermore out of 39911 rescued victims 12684 have been provided first aid at the site and 25544 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdur Rahman and all officers also appreciate the staff whom handed over 10 lac rupees cash and worth of 25 thousand silver Jewelry Wednesday which was recovered from a house on fire after successful fire fighting operation at Dhoke Kashmirian.

