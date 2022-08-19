Rescue 1122 rescued 40 people, over 35 animals from flood affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 rescued around 40 people besides their valuable items including over 35 cattle during rain-induced flood in different areas of the district.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the district emergency service Rescue 1122 has launched relief and rescue operations in rain and flash flood affected areas of the district.

The current torrential rains triggered low-level flash floods in certain areas of the district, affecting a number of houses and standing crops.

The spokesman said the emergency service Rescue 1122 has devised a strategy to effectively deal with emergency situations inwake of incessant rains and flash floods in low lying areas of the district.

He said the teams of Rescue 1122 had started de-watering process in their respective localities and were hectically engaged in the relief and rescue activities.

He said that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to protect lives and properties of people and its teams always remained alert to give prompt response in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq, while presiding over a meeting regarding measures to deal with floods, said that all resources would be utilized to deal with the situation caused by recent heavy rains and flood water while week-end holidays of government departments of Dera and Tank districts have been cancelled.

He directed that keeping in view the situation and the forecast, the next two days were very important, so boats, vehicles, excavators, life jackets and other rescue and relief equipment should be delivered to low-lying and dangerous areas in advance.

The government buildings, especially schools in such areas could be used as a shelter when needed.

The medical camps should also be established in these areas by the Health Department and the Livestock Department so that immediate treatment facilities should be made available.

The commissioner directed that all the affected houses should be surveyed so that the damages could be recovered while no delay in death compensation would be tolerated. Likewise, the availability of food and cooking essentials should also be ensured in every case.