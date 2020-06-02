UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Rescued 84,681 Emergency Victims In May

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:36 PM

Rescue-1122 rescued 84,681 emergency victims in May

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 84,681 emergencies victims while responding to 82,652 emergencies across Punjab in the month of May 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 84,681 emergencies victims while responding to 82,652 emergencies across Punjab in the month of May 2020.

Out of these, 453 people were killed throughout the Punjab in which 335 people were killed in road traffic crashes while 118 people died in drowning incidents during last month.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed these views while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday. All Head of wings of Rescue Headquarters and academy were also present at the occasion.

The meeting was informed that out of these emergencies, 26,296 were road traffic accidents, 42,931 medical emergencies, 1,830 fire incidents, 2,991 crimes, 192 drowning incidents, 38 building collapses seven explosions and 8,357 miscellaneous operations.

The data revealed that the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 377 fires in Lahore, 165 in Faisalabad, 91 Rawalpindi, 101 in Gujranwala, 97 in Multan, 79 in Sialkot, 47 in RY Khan, 46 in Bahawalpur, 35 in Sargodha and 19 in Okara.

While addressing the meeting, DG Rescue said that a great number of road traffic crashes can be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws.

