Rescue 1122 Rescued 9,012 People In October

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Rescue 1122 rescued 9,012 people in October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 office received 9,746 emergency calls and rescued 9,012 people in different incidents during the month of October.

Rescue spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 3,051 people were provided first aid on the spot while 5,542 were shifted to various hospitals in the district.

He said that 21 people died on the spot in different road accidents out of total 419 died in various mishaps in the district during the month.

Rescue teams timely responded to 2,464 road accidents, 6078 medical cases, 119 fire eruption cases, 285 crimes, 4 drowning, 12 building collapse and 784 miscellaneous emergencies.

