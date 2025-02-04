Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Rescued 9700 People In Jan 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rescue 1122 Multan responded to 9965 emergency calls for assistance and rescued over 9700 people during the last month.

According to a monthly performance issued here on Tuesday,District Emergency Officer(DEO),Dr.

Hussain Mian said that a total of 9708 people were rescued after Rescue1122 responded to 2338 road accident calls,96 fire incidents,218 brawl/crime emergencies,three building collapse incidents and 6417 medical emergencies in last month

A total 4114 patients were shifted to hospitals for treatment and 5126 were provided first aid whereas,524 people were found dead,Dr.Hussain Mian said.

He said that the response time of the emergency service remained below less than seven minutes.

