Rescue 1122 Rescued Cat Trapped In Pipe During Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Rescue 1122 rescued cat trapped in pipe during Eid holidays

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Emergency Office received a call that a cat had fallen into a water-boring pipe which was deep and narrow and the cat's life was in danger.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team immediately arrived at Jand and started trying to pull the kitten out with the help of ropes and the team skillfully pulled the cat out in two hours.

People present on the spot said that we salute the hard work and expertise of Rescue 1122.

The rescue team said that Rescue 1122 is on high alert on the occasion of Eid and is ready to help humanity as well as every creature.

