Rescue 1122 rescued entangled bird

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A bird (Eagle) was entangled in a tree due to unknown reasons in Gulistan Colony here on Sunday.

Spokesman of Rescue 1122 told an emergency call was received that an eagle was in trouble on a 90 feet high tree.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue operation to save the bird.

After hectic efforts, rescue staff succeeded to free the bird safely.