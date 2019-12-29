UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Rescued Entangled Bird

Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Rescue 1122 rescued entangled bird

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A bird (Eagle) was entangled in a tree due to unknown reasons in Gulistan Colony here on Sunday.

Spokesman of Rescue 1122 told an emergency call was received that an eagle was in trouble on a 90 feet high tree.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue operation to save the bird.

After hectic efforts, rescue staff succeeded to free the bird safely.

