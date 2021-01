RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy was rescued from a 40-foot deep well in Depalpur.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Thursday that locals informed the team that 14-year-old boy r/o village 39-D Depalpur fell into 40-foot deep well after the stairs of a well broke.

The team reached the spot and rescued the boy safely.