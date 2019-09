Rescue 1122 rescues 10557 persons during August

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 10,557 persons during different emergencies in district Faisalabad during last month (August)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 10,557 persons during different emergencies in district Faisalabad during last month (August).

According to District Emergency Officer Ehtisham Wahla, Rescue 1122 received 185,000 calls including 10,230 calls of emergencies and provided medical assistance to 10,557 victims.

He said that Rescue 1122 received 5784 calls for medical emergencies, 3038 calls of traffic accidents, 105 calls of fire incidents, 381 calls of quarrel/fighting, 250 calls for falling from height, 24 calls for building collapse, 6 calls for drowning in canals and 625 calls of other emergencies during same period.

He further said that Rescue 1122 provided medical assistance to 3446 victims who received injuries in traffic accidents including 2826 males and 620 females during last one month.