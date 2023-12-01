Rescue-1122 rescues 10,776 people during November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) rescued 10,776 people in Faisalabad during November 2023.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal, while chairing the monthly performance meeting, said Rescue-1122 had received 11,290 emergency calls including 2,537 calls about road accidents, 7,670 calls about medical emergency, 100 calls about fire incident, 233 calls about crimes, four calls about drowning incidents, 11 calls about building collapse and 735 miscellaneous calls.

Rescue-1122 responded promptly to these calls and rescued 10,776 people by providing first aid to 4,757 patients and shifted 5,524 victims to various hospitals for treatment, he added.