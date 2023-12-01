Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Rescues 10,776 People During November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Rescue-1122 rescues 10,776 people during November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) rescued 10,776 people in Faisalabad during November 2023.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal, while chairing the monthly performance meeting, said Rescue-1122 had received 11,290 emergency calls including 2,537 calls about road accidents, 7,670 calls about medical emergency, 100 calls about fire incident, 233 calls about crimes, four calls about drowning incidents, 11 calls about building collapse and 735 miscellaneous calls.

Rescue-1122 responded promptly to these calls and rescued 10,776 people by providing first aid to 4,757 patients and shifted 5,524 victims to various hospitals for treatment, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Punjab Road November

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

15 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

15 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

15 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

15 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

15 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

15 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan