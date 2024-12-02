Rescue 1122 Rescues 11,237 People During November
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 11237 people during various emergencies in Faisalabad during the month of November 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 11237 people during various emergencies in Faisalabad during the month of November 2024.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Rescue 1122 received 12135 emergency calls during last one month including 2994 calls about road traffic accidents, 7881 about medical emergency, 129 about fire incidents, 224 about crimes, 6 about drowning cases, 11 about building collapse and 889 miscellaneous calls.
The rescue teams responded promptly to these calls and rescued 11237 people in addition to providing first aid to 5188 persons and shifting 5509 victims to different hospitals for treatment, he added.
