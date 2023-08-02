Rescue 1122 rescues 11278 people in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 had rescued 11278 people by responding to 9513 emergencies during the last month of July.

The average response time remained less than seven minutes.

According to statistics data, of last month of July issued here on Wednesday, Rescue 1122 has provided relief to people in various emergencies including 2361 traffic accidents, 57 fire, 330 crime emergencies, 16 drowning, 12 building collapse and 5347 medical emergencies. Out of 9513 emergencies, 4979 victims were shifted to hospitals and provided first aid to 6299 on the spot.

While 376 people died in these emergencies besides this 407 patients were shifted to other hospitals.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah said that welfare of the citizens was top priority. He appealed the citizens to avoid to engage Rescue 1122 emergency number unnecessarily as there were 9513 emergency calls out of 45339 calls received during last month.

He also appealed the citizens to follow the traffic rules and use helmet while riding motorbikes.