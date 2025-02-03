Rescue 1122 rescues 12,373 people during January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) rescued 12,373 people in

Faisalabad in various incidents during the last month.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said on Monday that Rescue 1122 efficiently

responded to 13,185 emergency calls in January, including 2,773 calls of accidents,

8,946 medical emergencies, 202 fire incidents, 238 crime-related emergencies, three

drowning cases, five building collapses and 1,018 miscellaneous emergencies calls.

The Rescue 1122 responded rapidly and rescued by providing first aid to 5,654 individuals

and shifting 6,050 victims to various hospitals for treatment, he added.