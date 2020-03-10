Rescue-1122 rescues 1298 people

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Mianwali district has provided aid and rescued 1298 people of which 1191 were shifted to hospitals after providing medical aid during the month of February 2020.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, presided by the District Emergency officer Engineer Ubaid Ulllah Khan, regarding performing of Rescue 1122 of the district, Incharge Control Room Tasawwar Abbas told Rescue 1122 staff have received total 20645 calls of which 1298 were regarding emergency, 17561 disturbing, 1229 informative while 557 calls were wrong.

Reuse 1122 had rescued a total 1298 people of which 1191 were shifted to different hospitals after providing first aid while 38 died in hospitals.

Besides, Rescue 1122 dealt with 211 traffic accidents, 930 medical emergency, 18 fire incidents, 39 crime emergency, 01 drowning and 99 miscellaneous incidents during the month.

The meeting was also attended by rescue safety officer Farooq Ahmad Khgan and all Tehsil control room incharges of the district.