Rescue 1122 rescues 154,000 in floods, handles 223,000 emergencies in August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab The Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer on Monday appreciated the tireless efforts of rescuers deployed in riverine and flood-affected areas.

He said that despite challenges to their own homes and families, these personnel have remained on duty round-the-clock, ensuring timely evacuation of residents and livestock, thereby saving countless lives.

Dr. Rizwan expressed these views while presiding over the monthly performance review meeting, which was attended by the heads of various wings at the Rescue 1122 Headquarters, while divisional and district emergency officers participated via video link and presented detailed briefings on flood-related operations.

The secretary was briefed that over 154,000 flood-affected individuals have been rescued during the current monsoon operations. In addition, the service responded to 223,447 routine emergencies during the month of August alone.

The provincial monitoring officer informed the secretary that a total of 154,413 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas along the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers using 827 rescue boats. The evacuations included, 42,355 people from Bahawalpur, 17,528 from Kasur, 13,147 from Pakpattan, 10,715 from Okara, 7,447 from Nankana Sahib, 6,413 from Rahim Yar Khan and 56,808 from other districts.

Additionally, 28,667 livestock were transported to safer locations.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, in August, department responded to 223,447 emergencies, which included 149,795 medical emergencies, 40,286 road traffic crashes (RTCs), 6,982 delivery cases, 6,209 falls/slips, 4,440 crime incidents, 2,315 occupational injuries, 1,998 electric shock cases, 1,623 animal rescues, 1,366 fire incidents, 286 burn cases, 137 drowning incidents, 127 structural collapses and 7,883 miscellaneous emergencies.

Among these, Lahore recorded the highest number with 7,459 RTCs, resulting in 37 fatalities. Other major cities included: Faisalabad (2,747 RTCs), Multan (2,615), Gujranwala (2,099), Sheikhupura (1,443), and Rawalpindi (1,409). The remaining 22,514 road traffic crashes occurred in various other districts of Punjab.

Similarly, fire incidents were more prevalent in urban centers, with 320 cases reported in Lahore, followed by 100 in Faisalabad, 92 in Multan, 88 in Rawalpindi, 56 in Rahim Yar Khan, and 53 in Gujranwala.

The secretary advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel in flood-affected areas, especially during ongoing spells of heavy rain. Citizens were strongly urged to stay away from low-lying and hilly regions, as swift currents in rivers and seasonal streams pose a serious risk.