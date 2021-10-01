UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescues 1720 People During September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Rescue 1122 rescues 1720 people during September

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 1720 people by responding 1708 emergency calls during the last month of September.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 569 emergency calls of road accidents, 18 of fire, 106 of crime, 712 of medical emergencies, five of drowning into water and 298 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 251 patients while shifted 1388 to hospitals.

The rescue officials have also shifted 498 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service, he added.

He said that the rescue 1122 had responded each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Rescue 1122 had received over 91,602 calls during the last month out of which only 1708 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Water Road Khanewal September Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

47 minutes ago
 US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind ..

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminatio ..

48 minutes ago
 COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools excee ..

COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

48 minutes ago
 Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered mo ..

Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered money

48 minutes ago
 Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will ..

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance ..

48 minutes ago
 Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK ..

Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK PM

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.