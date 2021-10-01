Rescue 1122 rescues 1720 people during September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 1720 people by responding 1708 emergency calls during the last month of September.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 569 emergency calls of road accidents, 18 of fire, 106 of crime, 712 of medical emergencies, five of drowning into water and 298 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 251 patients while shifted 1388 to hospitals.

The rescue officials have also shifted 498 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service, he added.

He said that the rescue 1122 had responded each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Rescue 1122 had received over 91,602 calls during the last month out of which only 1708 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.