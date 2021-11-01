UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescues 1775 People During October

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 1775 people by responding to 1802 emergency calls during the last month of October.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review the monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 633 emergency calls of road accidents, 15 of fire, 79 of crime, 780 of medical emergencies, one of building collapse, and 294 other emergency calls during the last month.

Rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 226 patients while shifting 1473 to hospitals.

The rescue officials have also shifted 506 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service, he added.

He said that rescue 1122 had responded to each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that Rescue 1122 had received 84,282 calls during the last month out of which only 1802 were emergency calls.

He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save the lives and properties of others.

