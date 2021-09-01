UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Rescues 179,522 Victims In August

Rescue-1122 rescues 179,522 victims in August

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 179,522 victims while responding to 117, 782 emergencies across Punjab during the month of August 2021.

Out of 117, 782 emergencies, 30, 122 were road traffic accidents, 69709 medical emergencies, 1169 fire incidents, 3278 crimes, 177 drowning incidents, 63 building collapses, 18 cylinder blasts and 13246 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

It was stated in a review meeting led by PES DG Dr Rizwan Naseer held at PES Headquarters here on Wednesday.

The head of provincial monitoring cell briefed that 100 people died in 177 drowning emergencies during the last months. Out of 177 drowning cases, 100 drowning emergencies were related to canals, 40 of rivers, 7 of sewerage/drain and 30 other emergencies.

The data showed that 13 maximum drowning emergencies were reported in the provincial capital and Attock, 10 in Nankana, 9 in Multan and 8 in Sheikhupura while 124 remaining drowning cases were reported in other 32 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of electric shock incidents took place in major districts: 147 incidents in Lahore, 81 in Multan, 72 in Faisalabad, 58 in Bahawalpur and 42 in Lodhran.

After a detailed review of the emergencies data, Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his concern over 100 precious loss of lives in 177 drowning emergencies during last month. He requested that the people should not swim in rivers sides, canals, ponds and any other water recreational sites without safety gadgets.

The people should never touch electric wire during rains, particularly electric switches, electric bells, pedestal fans and electric pools and other electrical appliances.

He appealed the people to register themselves as rescue scouts through the rescue cadet corps application and get online registration training on life-saving skills followed by practical training from Rescue Service and certification.

