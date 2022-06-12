UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescues 1837 People In May

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 rescues 1837 people in May

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Danish Khalil said that Rescue 1122 Vehari had rescued 1,837 people by utilizing their professional skills during the last month.

The DEO, while presiding a meeting at Central Rescue Station, said that the rescue control room had received a total of 1,44,027 calls out of which 2,238 were emergency calls on which emergency response was provided to the victims.

Briefing the meeting, Control Room in-charge Muhammad Imran said that there were 594 road traffic accidents, 62 fire incidents, 71 crime cases and 1,504 medical emergencies and other accidents, adding that 360 victims were discharged by giving first aid on the spot while 1,787 victims were shifted to the hospitals and 50 victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Mr Danish said that Rescue jawans and volunteers were ready for the safety of the citizens and to tackle any untoward incident.

He urged the citizens to dial 1122 only in case of emergency so that timely help could be provided to distressed people.

