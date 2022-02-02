Rescue 1122 rescues 25,123 victims of accidents during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said the PESD rescued 112,255 victims in responding to 115,594 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the last month.

He said this while presiding over a monthly review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday which was attended by heads of various wings of the Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy.

The DG said that out of 115,594 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 25,123 of road accidents, 76,198 of medical emergencies, 1,529 of fire incidents, 2,039 of crime incidents, 43 of drowning incidents, 75 of building collapses, 20 explosions and 10,567 miscellaneous operations in the province.

On this occasion, the head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG and informed that 304 people died in 25,123 accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic incidents, a majority of accidents 6,294 occurred in Lahore in which 54 people died.

Similarly, 2,070 accidents occurred in Multan, 1,895 in Faisalabad, 1,419 in Gujranwala,953 in Bahawalpur and 849 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 11,634accidents happened in various districts.