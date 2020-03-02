UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Rescues 2733 People In February In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:46 PM

Rescue 1122 rescues 2733 people in February in Khanewal

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 2733 people by responding 3030 emergency calls during the last month of February

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 2733 people by responding 3030 emergency calls during the last month of February.

District Emergency Officer Dr Ejaz Anjum disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 591 emergency calls of road accidents, 13 of fire, 90 of crime, 1980 of medical, one of drowning into water, one of building collapse, one of cylinder blast and 353 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had shifted 2733 patients to the hospitals and provided first aid to 179 persons.

The rescue officials have also shifted 739 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service.

He said that the rescue 1122 had responded each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr Ejaz Anjum said that Rescue 1122 Khanewal had received 48300 calls during the last month out of which only 3030 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Water Road Khanewal February Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

NAB moves new reference against Nawaz, Zardari and ..

7 minutes ago

Israeli Orthodox Activists Hand Out Anti-Coronavir ..

8 minutes ago

Work on Kartarpur Corridor project phase II to sta ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi division likely to get four new hospita ..

8 minutes ago

China's IP protection spurs growth of foreign pate ..

8 minutes ago

Iran reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, raising t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.