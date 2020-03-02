Rescue 1122 rescues 2733 people in February in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 2733 people by responding 3030 emergency calls during the last month of February

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khanewal had rescued 2733 people by responding 3030 emergency calls during the last month of February.

District Emergency Officer Dr Ejaz Anjum disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 591 emergency calls of road accidents, 13 of fire, 90 of crime, 1980 of medical, one of drowning into water, one of building collapse, one of cylinder blast and 353 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had shifted 2733 patients to the hospitals and provided first aid to 179 persons.

The rescue officials have also shifted 739 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service.

He said that the rescue 1122 had responded each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr Ejaz Anjum said that Rescue 1122 Khanewal had received 48300 calls during the last month out of which only 3030 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.