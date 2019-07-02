Rescue-1122 rescues 2788 emergency victims in June

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 2788 emergency victims in 2966 operations conducted in different areas of the district during June.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Tuesday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 included 991 road traffic accidents, 1408 medical emergencies, 210 fire incidents, 84 crimes, 04 Drowning, 02 explosions and 267 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore, out of 2788 rescued victims 728 have been provided first aid at the site and 1950 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.