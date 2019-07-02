UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Rescues 2788 Emergency Victims In June

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Rescue-1122 rescues 2788 emergency victims in June

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 2788 emergency victims in 2966 operations conducted in different areas of the district during June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 2788 emergency victims in 2966 operations conducted in different areas of the district during June.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Tuesday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 included 991 road traffic accidents, 1408 medical emergencies, 210 fire incidents, 84 crimes, 04 Drowning, 02 explosions and 267 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore, out of 2788 rescued victims 728 have been provided first aid at the site and 1950 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi SITE June Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Up-gradation of textile sector is imperative: FCCI ..

6 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold Summer Gala this weekend

6 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start pre ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka police chief arrested over Easter attack ..

4 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

4 minutes ago

River Kabul continues to run in low flood

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.