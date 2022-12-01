UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescues 3104 People During November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 rescues 3104 people during November

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh had rescued 3104 people by responding to 3125 emergency calls during the last month of November.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer said that Rescue 1122 had received 591 emergency calls of road accidents, 20 of fire, 57 of crime, 2048 of medical emergencies, two of drowning into water and 407 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 683 persons at the spot, 2343 were shifted to hospitals while 78 persons lost their lives during the emergencies.

The Rescue 1122 had responded to each call within an average of seven minutes, he added.

Dr Hussain Mian urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others. He also asked the people to adopt precautionary measures in order to prevent mishaps. He said that the use of seat belts and fog lights should be made compulsory during traveling at night.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Water Road Muzaffargarh November Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

12 minutes ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

23 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

34 minutes ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

2 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.