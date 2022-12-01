Rescue 1122 rescues 3104 people during November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh had rescued 3104 people by responding to 3125 emergency calls during the last month of November.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer said that Rescue 1122 had received 591 emergency calls of road accidents, 20 of fire, 57 of crime, 2048 of medical emergencies, two of drowning into water and 407 other emergency calls during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 683 persons at the spot, 2343 were shifted to hospitals while 78 persons lost their lives during the emergencies.

The Rescue 1122 had responded to each call within an average of seven minutes, he added.

Dr Hussain Mian urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others. He also asked the people to adopt precautionary measures in order to prevent mishaps. He said that the use of seat belts and fog lights should be made compulsory during traveling at night.