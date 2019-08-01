UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Rescues 3154 Emergency Victims In July

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Rescue-1122 rescues 3154 emergency victims in July

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3154 emergency victims in 3282 operations conducted in different areas of the district during July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3154 emergency victims in 3282 operations conducted in different areas of the district during July.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Thursday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 included 953 road traffic accidents, 1727 medical emergencies, 120 fire incidents, 118 crimes, 07 Drowning, 01 explosions, 02 building collapses, and 354 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore, out of 3154 rescued victims 732 have been provided first aid at the site and 2264 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, all Officers and Officials of Rescue 1122 also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent Air crash and prayed for the higher rewards of the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

Dr Abdur Rahman also appreciates the Firefighter's efforts to contain the fire into only few effected houses and saved the entire village from a big disaster.

Related Topics

Fire Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi SITE July Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

1 minute ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

1 minute ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

1 minute ago

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

7 minutes ago

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

7 minutes ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.