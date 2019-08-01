Rescue-1122 rescues 3154 emergency victims in July

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3154 emergency victims in 3282 operations conducted in different areas of the district during July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 3154 emergency victims in 3282 operations conducted in different areas of the district during July.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Thursday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 included 953 road traffic accidents, 1727 medical emergencies, 120 fire incidents, 118 crimes, 07 Drowning, 01 explosions, 02 building collapses, and 354 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore, out of 3154 rescued victims 732 have been provided first aid at the site and 2264 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, all Officers and Officials of Rescue 1122 also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent Air crash and prayed for the higher rewards of the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

Dr Abdur Rahman also appreciates the Firefighter's efforts to contain the fire into only few effected houses and saved the entire village from a big disaster.