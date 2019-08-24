UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Rescues 37 Emergency Victims During Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Rescue 1122 rescues 37 emergency victims during last 24 hours

District Command and Control Room of Rescue 1122 reported 37 road traffic crashes during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :District Command and Control Room of Rescue 1122 reported 37 road traffic crashes during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesman, in these accidents 38 victims were affected in which 23 serious injured victims were shifted to different hospitals of Rawalpindi.

However, 15 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first aid at spot by Emergency Medical Teams and in these reported crashes no victim was expired.

26 drivers, 05 passengers and 07 pedestrian were among the victims including 35 males and 03 female.

