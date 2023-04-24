Rescue 1122 rescues 404 victims during Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 404 victims of road accidents during Eid holidays in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said here on Monday that Rescue 1122 received 381 calls of road accidents during Eid days.

In these accidents 404 people received injuries and the emergency service rescued them but out of them two victim failed to survive for a long.

However, Rescue 112 teams provided first aid to 191 victims and shifted 213 others to different hospitals for proper treatment as their condition was serious, he added.