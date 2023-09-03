Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Rescues 4910 People During Aug

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 rescues 4910 people during Aug

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh had rescued 4910 people by responding 4957 emergency calls during the last month of August.

District Emergency Officer, Dr Hussain Mian disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review the monthly performance of Rescue 1122 on Sunday.

DEO said that Rescue 1122 had received 696 emergency calls for road accidents, 10 for fire, 68 for crime, 3640 for medical emergencies, 1 for drowning in water and 542 other emergency calls during the last month. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to 1781 persons at the spot, 3058 were shifted to hospitals while 59 persons lost their lives during the emergencies.

Talking about emergency calls, Dr Hussain Mian said that water search and rescue teams were appointed at the surroundings of Head Punjnad including Bait Kundar Wala, Damar Wala and Nalka Adda by keeping in view of flood conditions in river Sutlej.

He said that seven Emergency response teams from Muzaffargarh had participated in flood rescue operations in districts Bahawalnagar and Vehari and shifted 2451 people along with their cattle and goods to safer places so far.

He expressed concern overriding emergencies of dog biting and said that the district administration has issued directions to cull stray dogs.

He said that Rescue 1122 was a life-saving organization and urged the citizens to give way to Rescue ambulances so that timely help could be provided to needy people by reaching in time.

