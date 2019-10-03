UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Rescues 6054 Emergency Victims In September

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:47 PM

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 6054 emergency victims in 3417 conducted in different areas of the district during September in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has rescued 6054 emergency victims in 3417 conducted in different areas of the district during September in Rawalpindi district.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rahman on Thursday chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The emergency calls responded by Rescue 1122 including 962 road traffic accidents, 1882 medical emergencies, 87 fire incidents, 97 crimes, 02 Drowning, 01 explosion and 386 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore, out of 6054 rescued victims 9676 have been provided first aid at the site and 2274 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

