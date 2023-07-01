Rescue 1122 rescues 609 patients in last month

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 in Lakki Marwat received a total of 5601 calls and rescued 609 patients during various emergencies over the last month, said a spokesman.

Giving details, he said that out of the total emergency calls, 2861 were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided.

During the period, he said, the rescue service shifted about 609 patients to various hospitals while tackling emergencies including 452 medical, 82 road traffic accidents, nine fire eruptions,29 bullet injuries or fights, 11 buildings collapsing and nine emergencies were recoveries-related.

During these emergencies, four patients died besides shifting 609 injured to hospitals and providing them with prompt first aid and other medical facilities.

In June, the rescue 1122 teams also shifted 87 patients to hospitals within the district during 107 various emergencies.

Similarly, 20 patients were shifted from one district to another district for medical treatment and in total 130 patients benefited from referral services of Rescue 1122.