Rescue 1122 Rescues 69 Victims Of Fire Incidents, Five Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Rescue 1122 has rescued 69 victims of fire incidents while five persons lost their lives due to burn injuries and suffocation in Faisalabad during 2023.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that Rescue 1122 received 1353 calls about fire incidents in various parts of Faisalabad during current Calendar year.

He said that 355 fire incidents were reported from commercial sites, 356 from domestic points and 642 at other sites.

In this incidents, Rescue 1122 teams rescued 69 victims and shifted them to hospitals after providing them first aid whereas five people had lost their lives due to severe burn injuries and suffocation, he said.

