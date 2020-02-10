UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Rescues 6907 People During Jan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:08 PM

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 had rescued 6907 people by responding 6982 emergency calls during last month of January

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 had rescued 6907 people by responding 6982 emergency calls during last month of January.

District Emergency Officer Dr Natiq Hayyat Alezai expressed n these views while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 1969 emergency calls of road accidents, 63 of fire, 151of crime, two of drowning into water, four of building collapse,1969 of medical and other emergencies during the last month.

The rescue 1122 had shifted 3840 patients to the hospitals, provided first aid to 2724 while 343 people died at the spot. The rescue 1122 has responded each call within an average of seven minutes,he added.

Dr Natiq Hayyat Alezai said that Rescue 1122 Multan had received 105934 calls during the last month out of which only 6982 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.

