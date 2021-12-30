UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescues 81869 People During 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 10:40 AM

Rescue 1122 rescues 81869 people during 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan responded to 77411 emergency calls during the last year of 2021 and rescued 81869 people.

This was disclosed by the District Emergency Officer Multan while presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday to review the annual performance of Rescue 1122.

The rescue spokesman said that Rescue 1122 received 27572 road accidents, 988 fires, 27 building collapses, 27 medical, 36480 drownings, 59 drownings, and nine blast calls during the last year.

Rescue 1122 transported 77,411 patients to hospitals, provided first aid to 32,500 and 1698 died on the spot.

He added that Rescue 1122 responded to each call within an average of seven minutes.

A spokesman said there had been a dramatic increase in suicides since 359 cases were disposed of last year.

He urged the citizens to refrain from making false calls to save the lives and property of others.

