Rescue 1122 rescues 9052 patients in Feb

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 9052 patients in various incidents and accidents in Faisalabad during February 2020.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that more than 8500 incidents occurred in Faisalabad during February including 2505 road traffic accidents, 5450 medical emergencies, 125 fire incidents, 245 crime incidents, three drowning cases,nine building collapse incidents,three explosions and 635 miscellaneous incidents.

Rescue 1122 received 8975 emergency calls in February 2020 and rescued 9052 victims. It provided first aid facility to 3641 patients and shifted 4977 patients to different hospitals, whereas 434 victims were killed on the spot in these incidents, he added.