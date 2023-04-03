UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Rescues 9415 People During March

Published April 03, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 9415 people in Faisalabad during March 2023.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Rescue 1122 received 10155 emergency calls including 6219 calls for medical emergencies, 2597 calls for road traffic accidents, 275 calls for crimes, 133 calls for fire incidents, 11 calls for drowning cases, 10 calls for building collapse and 910 miscellaneous calls during March 2023.

The rescue teams immediately responded to these calls within an average time of 7 minutes and rescued 9415 people. The rescue teams provided first aid to 3508 victims, whereas 5521 injured were shifted to different hospitals during this period.

As many as 386 victims were expired during March 2023 including 26 people in road traffic accidents, he added.

