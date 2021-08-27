Rescue 1122 rescues 9507 persons in August

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 9507 persons during various emergencies in and around Faisalabad city during August 2021.

Rescue Spokesman Zahid Lateef said that Rescue 1122 received 6106 emergency calls during August including 1577 calls about road accidents, 3691 about medical emergencies, 66 about fire incidents, 140 about crimes, 5 about drowning cases, 6 about building collapse and 621 miscellaneous.

Rescue 1122 responded to these calls within minimum time and rescued 9507 persons. However, 237 persons lost their lives in these incidents including 17 persons in road accidents.