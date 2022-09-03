Rescue 1122 rescues 9806 people in flood-hit areas of D.I.Khan: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 is hectically engaged in rescue and relief activities, rescuing a total of 9806 people at various flood affected areas of the district.

According to the rescue 1122 spokesman Izaz Mehmood, three rescue teams are currently busy in relief and rescue activities in flood-hit areas of the district and one of them is undertaking rescue and relief activities at Saggu Bridge to rescue people through boats coming from Balochistan.

The other team has been deputed at a medical camp which has been set up at Government Degree College No 2 to carry out relief work.

while the third team was engaged in the dewatering process and facilitating people.

He said the rescue 1122 was efficiently giving response to emergency and flood victims would not be left alone in this difficult time and they would be facilitated on all occasions.

He said that rescue teams were fully geared up with all necessary equipment and trapped people were being rescued with the help of boats.