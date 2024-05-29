Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Rescues Cow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 on Wednesday rescued a cow alive from a well in Tangi Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Rescue 1122 on Wednesday rescued a cow alive from a well in Tangi Dir Lower.

The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said the cow accidentally fell into a well in Tangi, Dir Lower. The team reached the spot and pulled out the cow from the well.

He said that Rescue 1122 helps human being in difficulty and suffering which is also engaged in the protection of wildlife as well.

