Rescue 1122 rescues goat from 65 feet deep well

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Rescue 1122 rescued a goat that had fallen into a deep well in the Manyal area of Maidan tehsil here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, upon information, a special team reached the site to rescue the goat, who had fallen into a 65-foot-deep well.

The rescue team, while applying its professional techniques and gadgets, safely retrieved the goat from the deep well and handed it over to the owner.

The area people thanked the rescue team for their timely action and professional capabilities.

APP/aiq-vak