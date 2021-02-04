Rescue 1122 rescues over 2000 people during January

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh had rescued over 2000 people by responding 1828 emergency calls during the last month.

District Emergency Officer Dr Nayyar Alam Khan disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer said that rescue 1122 had received 413 emergency calls of road accidents, 13 of fire, 46 of crime, 1141 of medical emergencies and 188 other emergency calls during the last month. The rescue 1122 had provided first aid to 200 persons.

The rescue officials have also shifted 690 patients from one hospital to another under patients transfer service.

He said that the rescue 1122 had responded each call within an average of seven minutes.

Dr Nayyar Alam Khan said that Rescue 1122 officials have shifted 29 patients of coronavirus and also burried 30 dead bodies died of COVID-19.

He said that rescue 1122 had received over 60,000 calls during the last month out of which only 1828 were emergency calls.

He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.