Rescue-1122 responded 1,452 emergencies in Sept

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Rescue-1122 responded 1,452 emergencies, of them 598 were road accidents, 34 fire incidents, 41 crimes, 5 drowning incidents, 3 building collapse and 165 special rescue emergencies in the district during the month of September.

This was told in a meeting of district emergency board and district disaster management authority held here on Saturday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mir Muhammad Nawaz in the chair.

The Rescue 1122 responded in time and shifted 1041 patients to hospital and provided first aid to 326 people.

The ADCR appreciated the performance of rescue and issued necessary instructions for further improving emergency service.